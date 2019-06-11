Anthony Akumu and Clifton Miheso have been left out of the Kenya Harambee Stars squad for the 2019 Afcon finals as Sebastien Migne made his team for the tournament known.

Akumu, one of the most consistent midfielders in Kenya was expected to make the cut as well as winger Miheso but didn’t impress the French.

The duo joins injured Brian Onyango Mandela and striker Chris Mbamba on the chopped list.

Mandela suffered an injury on Monday during training and couldn’t recover in time for the competition that kicks off on June 21 in Cairo.

Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe and on form Francis Kahata form the spine of the team returning to Africa for the first time since 2004.

Kenya are in Group C alongside seasoned campaigners Algeria and Senegal as well as neighbours Tanzania.

The 23-Harambee Stars Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba and Faruk Shikalo

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, and Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were and Johanna Omollo

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga and John Avire