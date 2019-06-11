Brian Umony’s 2019 Bukoto Give Back Charity drive launched

The two Holy books; Bible and Koran concur on a number of pertinent issues in ordinary life. Most notably is about the act of generous giving. “To give with one heart is better than to receive a thousand times…” these two Holy books agree in unison.
National team player Brian “Superman”
Umony cherishes passionate giving.
Under the Brian Umony Foundation, Umony
has prevailed and given out to the society underprivileged without fear or
favour.
From the famous 2018 Naguru Give
Back, through to sharing with youth in Kamwokya and Jinja, the Brian Umony
Foundation keeps track of the good deeds.
Now, this year comes the Bukoto Give
Back drive, slated for Saturday, 15th June 2019.
The 2019 Bukoto Give Back was officially launched in Nakawa on Tuesday, 11th June.
Besides sharing the basics of
football to youngsters, this year’s drive has been spiced up by a visit to
Bukoto Health Center where a cleaning exercise, donation of mama kits and
career guidance session will be executed, all at free costs.
On the day, Umony will be accompanied
by fellow national team players as Savio Kabugo, Baker Lukooya, Ivan Bukenya,
Brian Majwega among others.
These will help conduct a football
clinic with thorough drills intended to
inspire these players.
A selected community in Mulimira will
receive an assortment of football equipment.
Speaking at the launch, Lionel Kabenge expressed gratitude about the progress of the Brian Umony Foundation towards community involvement.
Kabenge pledged continued support
towards the foundation in line with the company’s Corporate Social
Responsibility (CSR) cause.
We are privileged to be behind this whole arrangement of the Bukoto Give Back. Radiocity is proud to be part of this noble cause