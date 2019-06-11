Brian Umony’s 2019 Bukoto Give Back Charity drive launched

The two Holy books; Bible and Koran concur on a number of pertinent issues in ordinary life. Most notably is about the act of generous giving. “To give with one heart is better than to receive a thousand times…” these two Holy books agree in unison.

National team player Brian “Superman” Umony cherishes passionate giving.

Under the Brian Umony Foundation, Umony has prevailed and given out to the society underprivileged without fear or favour.

From the famous 2018 Naguru Give Back, through to sharing with youth in Kamwokya and Jinja, the Brian Umony Foundation keeps track of the good deeds.

Now, this year comes the Bukoto Give Back drive, slated for Saturday, 15th June 2019.

The 2019 Bukoto Give Back was officially launched in Nakawa on Tuesday, 11th June.

Besides sharing the basics of football to youngsters, this year’s drive has been spiced up by a visit to Bukoto Health Center where a cleaning exercise, donation of mama kits and career guidance session will be executed, all at free costs.

I take pride in hosting a signature charity event annually and we always look forward to the hustle and bustle that comes with it. The Brian Umony Foundation is a registered Non-profit Organization with a core aim of nurturing talent from under privileged areas across the country. We have done several outreach programmes across the country but most notably, the successfully organized Naguru Give Back in 2018 stands out. Naguru Echo FC and Naguru Remand home, a place where juveniles are kept were beneficiaries but we realized the problem was not only in Naguru but across the country hence the desire to visit Bukoto and give back. Just like Naguru, Bukoto is also a breeding ground of a lot of talent we have seen a few talented kids make it. We believe there is more hence the need to visit and help them make better career choices in life.

On the day, Umony will be accompanied by fellow national team players as Savio Kabugo, Baker Lukooya, Ivan Bukenya, Brian Majwega among others.

These will help conduct a football clinic with thorough drills intended to inspire these players.

A selected community in Mulimira will receive an assortment of football equipment.

Speaking at the launch, Lionel Kabenge expressed gratitude about the progress of the Brian Umony Foundation towards community involvement.

Kabenge pledged continued support towards the foundation in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause.

I would like to commend the work of Brian Umony Foundation. As a company, we are honored to associate with him. We promise to continue supporting all community based activities as a token from our Corporate Social Responsibility Cause. We are primed to amplify the visions and goals of the foundation by creating social change in society. Bukoto is a home of talent, many of whom are UNDERPRIVILEGED. Lionel Kabenge