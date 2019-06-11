The pair of Richard Lutwama and Robert Busingye will lock horns with Geoffrey Orach and Andrew Atuhaire in the long awaited finals of the 2019 Singleton Golf Challenge championship in July at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Course.

The successful winning pair stands to win an expenses paid for air ticket to the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic due January 2020.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Season three of the Singleton Golf challenge will climax at Entebbe Golf Club

The semi-final show down:

Geoffrey Orach and Andrew Atuhaire condemned Ssuubi Kiwanuka playing alongside Tim Mwanda 4/3 (4-up with three holes to go).

Lutwama and Busingye combined forces to eliminate the pairing of Charles Odere and Samuel Kato 1-up via the sudden-death play-off.

The two teams had squared after 18 holes and they still remained inseparable after Hole No.1.

During the play off, Busingye sunk a par while Odere putted a bogey on Hole No.2.

The pressure was on us throughout the duel and it grew bigger in the last two holes in the play off. Our opponents were a great group and we are glad we have reached the finals. We are going to enjoy our game and looking forward to winning it Robert Busingye, golfer

Professionals:

Herman Mutawe will face Abraham Ainamani in the finals of the paid ranks.

Mutawe eliminated Ronald Rugumayo as Ainamani was victorious over Herman “Deco” Mutebi in the respective semi-final show down.

Consequently, Mutebi will play Rugumayo in the third place contest.

The finals will be held in July 2019 at Entebbe Golf Club.