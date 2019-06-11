Mbarara City Football Club has acquired the services of Solomon Okwalinga.

The striker signed for the Ankole Lions on a two-year deal from Onduparaka and became the club’s third recruit this offseason.

It is the second stint for Okwalinga at Mbarara City having joined the side from Synergy a couple of years ago when the Ankole Lions gained promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

He was sold to KCCA early last year before joining Onduparaka in the offseason.

Okwalinga joins Gadaffi Gadinho who also joined from the Caterpillars and defender Bashir Muweesi who was signed from Kampala Regional League side Katwe United.

Mbarara City finished fifth in the just concluded season with 46 points.