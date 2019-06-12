Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has dropped striker Vincent Aboubakar from The Indomitable Lions 23 man squad for the 2019 Afcon finals.

The striker who spent most the season on sidelines due to injury has been left out with Seedorf citing fitness issues for the striker who got the winning goal against Egypt in Gabon 2017 final match.

But there is space for 35-year-old Carlos Idriss Kameni who goes to a record his sixth appearance at the tournament.

File Clarence Seedorf, Head Coach of Cameroon

Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana is part of the team along with 2017 hero Fabrice Ondoa in a rich goalkeeping department.

Christian Bassogog, Clinton Njie and Karl Toko Ekambi are all part of the team that will look to defend the Afcon title in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions, five-time champions are in Group F along with Guinea Bissau, Ghana, and Benin.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (Oostende, Belgium), Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce, Turkey)

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Yaya Banana (Panionios, Greece), Gaetan Bong (Brighton, England), Jean Armel Kana-Biyik (Kayserispor, Turkey), Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham, England), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts, Scotland), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Betis Sevilla, Spain)

Forwards: Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (PSG, France), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal, Spain), Jacques Zoua (Astra, Romania), Clinton Njie (Marseille, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan, China), Joel Tagueu (Maritimo, Portugal), Olivier Boumal (Panionos, Greece)