Tooro United Football Club majority share holder Smart “Akiiki” Obed has acquired a key partner and stake holder to assist in the management of the team.

The partner, Ssipelito Ssesenga is a filthy rich city businessman.

He will now own 49 percent shares in the club and will assist, as well, in the day to day affairs of the club management.

From mid last season, i started to realize that football is a lucrative business. It needs key stake holders and important partners to grow the brand. therefore, i started to look out for such people to work with and I AM HAPPY THAT I GOT ONE Smart Akiiki Obed, majority share owner of Tooro United Football Club

Kawowo Sports has established that Ssesanga forked deep in his financial coffers for a whooping Shs 190M to buy shares in Tooro United.

But, Obed is quick to clarify that they will co-share the operational costs alongside Ssesenga.

It remains to be seen where the club will be based since at the end of last season, they had been forced to relocate from Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal to Kavumba Recreational Play ground in Wakiso district.

This was because Buhinga was under renovation by the central government.

Last season, Tooro United FC completed the Uganda Premier League in a respectable 4th position, their best placing since attaining promotion in 2012.

In the Stanbic Uganda Cup, Tooro United was ejected at the quarter final stage.