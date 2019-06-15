A four man delegation from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) departed the country for Egypt on Saturday afternoon prior to the kick-off for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This four man team was led by the third FUFA Vice President Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.

Nakiwala, also a state minister in charge of children’s affairs in the central government was flanked by the federation finance director Decolas Kiiza and two executive committee members Hajji Abdul Ssekabira and Hamid Juma.

This advance team is expected to officially receive the Uganda Cranes delegation that has camped in Abu Dhabi since 21st May 2019 for a training camp.

During this training camp, Uganda Cranes played two international build up matches against Asian country Turkmenistan and West African country Ivory Coast.

Addressing the media at the VVIP section of International Airport, the leader of delegation Nakiwala lauded the Government of Uganda led by His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the special attention granted to the team, continued funding over the two back-to-back AFCON editions and the logistical support in preparations.

I want in a special way to thank the Government of Uganda especially His Excellency President Yoweri for continuously funding the activities of the national team, Uganda Cranes. The Government has entirely facilitated in financing the back to back campaigns of uganda cranes to afcon. that is great for being spot on. since may 21st may 2019, the team has been camped in abu dhabi. we shall recieve the team in egypt on monday, 22nd june 2019

The advance team will travel well in time to ascertain the team’s hotel, internal transport means, training grounds and match day facilities before they jet in from Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Uganda Cranes will kick off the 2019 AFCON campaign on Saturday, 22nd June 2019 against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).