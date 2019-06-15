A four man delegation from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) departed the country for Egypt on Saturday afternoon prior to the kick-off for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This four man team was led by the third FUFA Vice President Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.

Nakiwala, also a state minister in charge of children’s affairs in the central government was flanked by the federation finance director Decolas Kiiza and two executive committee members Hajji Abdul Ssekabira and Hamid Juma.

This advance team is expected to officially receive the Uganda Cranes delegation that has camped in Abu Dhabi since 21st May 2019 for a training camp.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports L-R: Abdul Ssekabira, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, Decolas Kiiza and Hamid Juma (Photo: David Isabirye)

During this training camp, Uganda Cranes played two international build up matches against Asian country Turkmenistan and West African country Ivory Coast.

Addressing the media at the VVIP section of International Airport, the leader of delegation Nakiwala lauded the Government of Uganda led by His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the special attention granted to the team, continued funding over the two back-to-back AFCON editions and the logistical support in preparations.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports FUFA Advance team to Egypt at the VIP wing of Entebbe International Airport (Photo: David Isabirye)

I want in a special way to thank the Government of Uganda especially His Excellency President Yoweri for continuously funding the activities of the national team, Uganda Cranes. The Government has entirely facilitated in financing the back to back campaigns of uganda cranes to afcon. that is great for being spot on. since may 21st may 2019, the team has been camped in abu dhabi. we shall recieve the team in egypt on monday, 22nd june 2019
Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, leader of delegation to Egypt.

Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, FUFA Third Vice President
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Hon Nakiwala addressing the media at the VIP wing of Entebbe International Airport. On her left is Hamid Juma. Nakiwala is leader of delegation to Egypt. She will be deputized by Hamid Juma (Photo: David Isabirye)

The advance team will travel well in time to ascertain the team’s hotel, internal transport means, training grounds and match day facilities before they jet in from Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Uganda Cranes will kick off the 2019 AFCON campaign on Saturday, 22nd June 2019 against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports FUFA Finance Director Decolas Kiiza, Hajji Abdul Ssekabira and Hamid Juma prior to checking in at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday (Photo: David Isabirye)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here