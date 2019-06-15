Juma Balinya is now officially a player at Tanzania Premier League club Young Africans Sports Club.

Top scorer of the recently concluded Uganda Premier League, Balinya who has been playing at Police Football Club was officially unveiled on Saturday by Young Africans Sports Club, a club popularly known as Yanga.

He signed as a free agent and was granted a two year deal.

Fresh from the COSAFA 2019 championship where Uganda Cranes was invited as a guest country, Balinya was introduced to the club loyalists during a brief event in Dar es salaam.

He was given shirt number 9.

I AM Balinya Juma from Uganda. I AM glad to be here in Tanzania. It’s a honor to play for Yanga Sports Club. Juma Balinya

Balinya is started his professional club career at Vipers Sports Club before he left for “greener pastures” to A.S Port in Djibouti.

After a two season spell, he returned home and featured at Lweza FC (now defunt) which got relegated a season later.

He signed at Police FC at the start of the 2017/18 season. The previous season (2018/19), he scored 19 goals to top the scoring charts.

Balinya joins the swelling list of Ugandans to have played at Yanga.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Diego Hamis Kiiza, Joseph Owino and Steven Bengo also played for the Dar es salaam based club who have won the Tanzanian league crown 27 times.