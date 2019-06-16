Nganwa Football League 2019:

Date: Sunday, 16th June

Venue: Naalya Astro – Turf play grounds

Kick off: 11 AM

The Annual Nganwa Football league(Futsal) takes center stage this Sunday, 16th June 2019 at the Naalya astro turf play grounds.

For starters, this will be the second edition of the championship that is targeted to gel the former students at Nganwa High School, provide a networking base and also an avenue to keep fit.

Eight teams are duly confirmed to take part in the day long championship.

Akahoho are the reigning champions of the league having won the maiden season in 2018.

The other seven sides are Ekikanisa, Kaleele, Desert, Legends, Amafuba, Square, Kyangabukama and Kamiida.

Therefore, it goes without a saying that Akahoho will face an acid test of character and agility as they eye a successful title defence quest.

The kick off is ear marked for 11:00 Am at Naalya astro turf play grounds.

The overall winners and top performers will smile home with different prizes ranging from trophies, balls, medals and plaques.