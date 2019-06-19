Uganda Cranes Group A matches at AFCON 2019:

Saturday, 22nd June: DR Congo Vs Uganda Cranes – Cairo International Stadium (3:30 PM)

Wednesday, 26th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe – Cairo International Stadium (8:00 PM)

Sunday, 30th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Egypt Pharoahs – Cairo International Stadium (10 PM)

Each of the 24 countries at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has got a ultimate goal of winning the coveted gold coated trophy.

For Uganda Cranes, who are making their 7th appearance at the championship, first qualifying out of group A to the group of 16 will not be a mean achievement given the trend and struggles that the team has endured.

In the previous 6 editions, Uganda Cranes has been able to qualify past the group stages twice (during the 1962 and 1978 editions).

Addressing the media in Cairo, Egypt during the official pre-match press conference, Uganda Cranes’ head coach Sebastian Desabre stressed the value of team work and commitment in achieving the set goals.

Flanked by the team captain and first choice goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, the head coach set the target of first qualifying out of the group before embarking on the next agenda at hand.

WE KNOW THAT OUR GROUP IS REALLY HARD BUT WE HAVE OUR OBJECTIVE TO GO THROUGH THE GROUP STAGES. AND THAT WILL BE THE WHOLE COMMITMENT WITH THE TEAM Sebastian Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

The Frenchman who commenced work in December 2017 acknowledged that the Africa Cup of Nations is a fresh tournament in his midst but was quick to add, that the footballing process remains the same.

Yes. Its a new tournament for me but the process is all the same. Its the same game of football. I will just focus to write a good memory with the tournament. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

He further valued the training camp that the team held in Abu Dhabi for acclimatization of the hot Arabic weather and further polishing of the training regime.

ABouT THE WEATHER.

WE HAVE SPENT MORE THAN A WEEK IN ABU DHABI A PLACE WHICH HAS SIMILAR WEATHER CONDITIONS WITH EGYPT. IT WAS REALLY HAD FOR THE TEAM BUT AFTER THE FOURTH DAY THEY STARTED ADOPTING. SO WE ARE NOW MORE USED TO THE WEATHER.

AND ALSO THE TRAINING WE HAVE HERE WILL BE SO HELPFUL. Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head coach

The coach hinted on the value of the two international build ups held against Asian country Turkmenistan and the physical West Africans, Ivory Coast.

He noted in particular that the match against Ivory Coast prepared them for the kind of opposition in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.



WE REALLY RESPECT ALL OUR OPPONENTS INCLUDING DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO.

BUT WE HARD A FRIENDLY MATCH WITH IVORY COAST ONLY BECAUSE THEY HAVE ALMOST PLAYERS WITH THE SAME CHARACTER AS CONGO. SO THE FRIENDLY WITH IVORY COAST GAVE US THE IDEA ABOUT CONGO. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

After DR Congo’s match, Uganda Cranes will return to action on Wednesday, 26th June 2019 against Zimbabwe before winding down against hosts Egypt on Sunday, 30th June.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes conducted their second training session in Egypt on Wednesday afternoon.

Uganda Cranes Delegation in Egypt:

Players (23 man Team):

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Brian Ronald Ddungu Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Un attached), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Godfrey Walusimbi (Un-attached)

Midfielders: Mike Azira (Montreal Impact, Canada), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska, Sweden), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda)

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania)

