The Lady Cricket Cranes prevailed over hosts Rwanda in a low scoring game on Day 2 of the Kwibuka Peace Tournament.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat 1st but was slow to get going, scoring at a rate of just under 4 runs an over. Esther Ilukor (31) and Damalie Busingye (28) top-scored for Uganda as the Lady Cricket Cranes managed 91/6 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Rwanda came up against a determined bowling unit backed up by great fielding as they were quickly reduced to 10/5 inside 10 overs. Only a rear guard resistance helped the hosts finish on 61 all out giving the Lady Cricket Cranes their first win of the tournament.

With Tanzania walking past Mali in which the latter scored only 11 runs, Uganda is still in second place as they stay hot on the heels of Tanzania.

The ladies will take on debutants Mali tomorrow.