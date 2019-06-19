Nganwa Football League 2019:

Akahoho 4-1 Kyangabukama

Kyangabukama Mandela 2-0 Ekikanisa

Ekikanisa Square 2-0 Kamida

Kamida Kaleele 0-2 Amafuba

The 2019 Nganwa Football League kicked off in style at the Naalya futsal courts in Kampala.

Match day one witnessed a series of games played from morning till evening.

Defending champions Akahoho humbled Kyangabukama 4-1 in the highest goal scoring match played.

Kato led the scoring business for Akahoho with a hat-trick before Josh scored the other.

Warren got the Kyangabukama’s lone strike which was the consolation.

Mandela piped Ekikanisa 2-0, the same score that Square edged Kamida.

Osbert and Bashiru scored the two goals for Square.

Amafuba condemned Kaleele 2-0. Kaleele were unfortunate to complete the game with less man power following two red cards.

Desert condemned Ekikanisa 2-1. Mandela got the brace for Desert.

Adam scored the consolation for Ekikanisa.

The league will resume on Sunday, 23rd June 2019.