Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango believes the first game against the Democratic Republic of Congo will determine the team’s fate at this year’s African Cup of Nations.

Onyango was speaking at the team’s first press conference in Egypt.

Uganda and DR Congo face each other this Saturday at the Cairo international Stadium.

“In every competition, everyone looks forward to the first game. The Congo game will give us the real picture of our competition in the group.

“We might not have the same quality with the rest of the teams but we know we can match them at the pitch. Winning the first game will be a big bonus for us,” he said.

Onyango believes making back-to-back appearances at the tournament will hold a great positive for the Cranes.

“Our previous presence in AFCON was really difficult for the team. Going back to back is an advantage for us.

“We now have players with some experience of this tournament and can guide the new ones to build their confidence unlike before when it was all our first time.”

Onyango is currently the best goalkeeper on the continent.

However, he believes his honors are not significant at the competition but rather team togetherness.

“I may be the best goalkeeper in Africa now, but am not looking at myself alone.

“I need support from my team and when we win, we win together,” he asserted.

Uganda only managed to pick a point from three group matches at the 2017 edition in Gabon.