Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Proline will grace the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The Stanbic Uganda Cup winners have been included on the list of teams to take part in this year’s competition by various sources close to CECAFA General Secretary Nicholas Musonye.

Already, league champions KCCA have confirmed participation in a competition that will sharpen the team ahead of their CAF Champions League engagements next season.

Proline will also represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup if all goes according plan and such a tournament will test their experience away from home in a year they have won both the Fufa Big League and Uganda Cup.

Teams

Reliable sources indicate 12 teams have confirmed participation in the tournament that will see the winner take home $ 30,000 in prize money.

These are Rwanda’s giants APR and Rayon Sport, Kenya’s duo of Bandari and Gor Mahia as well as KCCA and Proline from Uganda.

Others are KMKM from Zanzibar, Heegan of Somalia, Djibouti’s AS Ports, Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and former African champions TP Mazembe.

The annual regional club championship will take place in Kigali, Rwanda between July 7-21, 2019.