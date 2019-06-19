Senegal coach Aliou Cisse admits that Algeria and the Lions of Teranga are favourites in Group C but warns against taking East Africans Kenya and Tanzania lightly.

File Photo Cisse Captained Senegal at the 2002 FIFA World Cup

The former Senegal captain who also says his side fears no one will be facing Algeria for the third successive time in Afcon.

“As fate would have it, it is the third consecutive time that we will play Algeria at the group stage,” he told Cafonline. “We played against each other in 2015 (Equatorial Guinea), 2017 (Gabon), and in Egypt, our paths will cross again. It is a long history between the two teams,” he added before revealing Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi is his long-time friend.

“Algeria have improved with the arrival Djamel Belmadi, who is my friend. We grew up in the same neighbourhood in Paris. It will be a beautiful battle. Senegal and Algeria are the favourites of this group, but Kenya and Tanzania should not be underestimated. I can tell you, Senegal is not afraid of any team today.

Senegal have never won the Africa Cup despite their enormous talent but will hope to do better with Sadio Mane, Kalidou Coulibaly and Keita Balde all eager to conquer.