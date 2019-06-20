The Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad has praised Egypt for their preparations of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32nd edition of the biennial tournament that kicks off on Friday will be the first under his reign.

“I am glad the decision we made a few months ago to bring the tournament here was well received and everyone has shown great commitment towards its success.

“With whatever has happened over the past months, I believe on the 19th we shall have a good final to the successful tournament,” he said.

This year’s tournament was earlier stated to be organised by Cameroon. However, the country was stripped off the hosting rights after failing to demonstrate their capacity to host the the 24 team tournament.

“The Egyptian government has given much support from the beginning and with their assurance we yet to see a good event,” he said.

New developments are expected in this year’s edition.

CAF will adopt Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology starting with the quarterfinals.

“All countries have agreed not to use the VAR for all the games since not all referees are capable of using it.

“So we had to get those who are trained with VAR to operate it with the last games while other judges observe,” he explained.

The AFCON will for the first time have 24 countries.

Egypt facing off with Zimbabwe at the Cairo International stadium in the official opening match.

Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda will make the match day two on Saturday at the same venue.

Ahmad has, however, taken stick to critics saying they should focus more on developing football.

“So many things are going on in CAF, I can admit that. But I request everyone to focus on developing the game than giving much attention to talks going on,” he said at his first press conference ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations championships.

Ahmad’s comments follow his arrest in France early this month over corruption allegations.

Secretary General to FIFA president Fatma Samoura has been overseeing CAF work for a period of time.