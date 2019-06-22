The Cranes made a perfect start to the Total Africa Cup of Nations with a deserved 2-0 win over much fancied DR Congo at Cairo International stadium.

Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi scored in either half to put the Cranes top of group D and within touching distance of the last 16.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga rates Desabre’s men on the afternoon.

Denis Onyango 7.0: Rarely tested but denied Cedric Bakambu at the death of half time to ensure Uganda took a half time lead

Bevis Mugabi 6.0: He offered less going forward but did well to thwart the aerial threat down and also defensively did well.

Godfrey Walusimbi 6.0: Tamed both Elia Meschak and Yannick Bolasie and also whipped in a couple of decent crosses when he went forward.

Hassan Wasswa 6.0: Appeared shaky at the start but grew with the game and handled the deadly Bakambu superbly.

Murushid Jjuuko 6.5: Calm and collected as usual but got a stupid yellow card when he could have done better.

Khalid Aucho 6.5: His coordination with Mike Azira was a joy to watch. He did intercept the opponents’ attacks with ease and also went forward with confidence.

Mike Azira 7.5: He proved a gem in the midfield with top notch game reading and combined well with Aucho. In summary, he made the Cranes tick.

Farouk Miya 8.0: Two assists on the night and his deliveries were spot on throughout. Denied a goal by Matampi in the second half.

Lumala Abdu 7.0: He won the corner that resulted into the first goal and his willingness to take on opponents offered a new dimension to the Cranes attack. However, his final ball must improve.

Emmanuel Okwi 7.0: Not the best first half but he blossomed after the break scoring the second goal and often kept the DR Congo defence on tenterhooks.

Patrick Kaddu 7.0: Continued to repay Desabre’s faith in him with a typical Kaddu headed goal but should have done better when presented with two opportunities.

Substitutes

Isaac Muleme 5.0: Came on for the tired Lumala and got a good chance to make it 3-0 but shot wide.

Allan Kyambadde 5.0: Replaced Kaddu but didn’t have as much impact.

Timothy Awany n/a