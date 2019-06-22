Emmanuel Arnold Okwi was named the CAF man of the match after Uganda Cranes’ 2-0 hard toiled victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Cairo International Stadium.

Okwi, who missed the 2017 AFCON championship in Gabon quickly put the previous tournament behind him and staged a five star performance in Uganda’s opening match during the 2019 event.

The Simba Sports Club forward has since hailed the strong character of the team as well as the team work mentality.

We were strong hearted from the first minute to the last. we approached the game as a unit. there is nothing like I HAVE PLAYED WELL OR WHAT. WE ARE ONE AND I THANT MY TEAMMATES FOR SUCH SPIRIT Emmanuel Okwi

Okwi headed off Faruku Miya’s free kick as the second half kicked off to add on the opening goal by striker Patrick Kaddu after 14 minutes.

He remained a key pillar throughout the game as he maneuvered the wings interchangeably with Abdu Lumala.

Uganda takes on Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 22nd June 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Zimbabwe lost their opener to Egypt in the official opening game of the 32nd edition.

Any other slip up for Zimbabwe will spell doom for the Central Africans.