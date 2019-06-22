Nshera FC had suffered heartbreak in two previous finals but there was no heart break number three as they crowned season 10 winners on an eventful day in Mbarara.

The Ntare League chose to have the season finale for the first time back at home in Mbarara to commemorate 10 editions of the league.

Over 300 former students of Ntare School made the journey to their former school as they took part in various sports such basketball, cricket and volleyball with the current students before making their way to Kakyeka ground for the main event.

In the exhibiton games before the main event, the highlight match was between Kashoro and Bweras FC a side made up for Old girls of Bweranyane who managed to school the old legs of Kashoro FC defeating them by a beautifully crafted goal.

The main event featured regular season winners Ebicuncu FC who came up against second place Nshera FC.

Ebicuncu, which means Lion, was mostly made up of a mix of young and old but with its identity as a team of the seniors who had used their experience in management to put together a great team.

Nshera, two-time losing finalists, showed up with their ignorance in a branded team bus, smartly clad in matching blue t-shirts together with a team anthem.

The late kick off between the two was not so eventful save for a Nshera shot from their front man that hit the post and rebounded into the action which Nshera fans thought had gone in.

After 30 minutes of football, nothing could separate the sides and the game headed for the rottery of the shoot out another dejavu moment for Nshera who lost last year on penalties.

With all teams managing to convert their first five penalties, in sudden death Nshera made the move that won them the game choosing to switch goalkeepers with the new man between the posts saving the all important kick that won them the title.

Nshera finally got their name on the Ntare League shield and the celebrations were taken to Soho Terrace for the after party.

The league takes a two month break before it resumes at Gems Cambridge, its home in Kampala.