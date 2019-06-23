DR Congo striker Yannick Bolasie admitted his side were second best in the 2-0 to Uganda Cranes in their first group A game at Cairo International stadium.

Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi scored for the Cranes to earn their first win in 41 years at the continent’s biggest soccer showpiece.

“The Cranes were better, played with a better shape and looked more organised,” Bolasie told Kawowo Sports.

“They scored an early goal in the first half and then did same in the second half and that was it. It was tough to come back as they also defended well. Yannick Bolasie on The Cranes

The Leopards will play hosts Egypt in their second game on Wednesday and the former Everton forward says they must improve.

“It’s a tough one but those are games we live for. We shall give it everything and try to show our quality and stay in the competition.

DR Congo are two time champions but defeat against The Pharaohs on Wednesday will all but end their 2019 Afcon campaign with a game to play.