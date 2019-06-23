Since I set foot at Cairo International Airport aboard Egypt Air on flight MS 838 on the morning Saturday, 22nd June 2019, there are two significant constants – the high temperatures and euphoric AFCON 2019 fever.

The hot breeze blew in my face as I disembarked the stairs from Egypt Air vessel.

The experience will be my feel for the next 30 days while on duty in Egypt unless when I enter air-conditioned confines.

From the airport through the streets, you could feel the aroma of AFCON 2019.

The signage and branding materials at the airport and across the roads warmly ushered us to Cairo.

On board too, there were a handful of Uganda Cranes fans from Entebbe International Airport, fellow journalists and the mother of Uganda’s head of delegation – Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi who is also the State minister of Sports for Children’s affairs in Uganda.

As I checked in at the not-so busy airport, I also bumped into the King of Tooro Kingdom, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV.

Ugandan fans struggled to have a photo moment with the young, smiling king before we left for my apartment – 1940’s private villa in Cairo Protectorate.

After an hour at the residence, it was time to move out to the gigantic Cairo International stadium and pick the tournament accreditation tag and match tickets as well.

After a brief spell, the tag was secured and an hour later the match tickets were also handed to me.

In preparation for Uganda Cranes – DR Congo game, I stayed at the stadium, fearing the heavy traffic if I had returned to my residence.

Because of the extreme hot weather, the stadium surface was watered down three times before the official warm ups came at 4 PM an hour to kick off.

Uganda Cranes ruthless action throughout their 2-0 win against DR Congo won even the hearts of the doubting Thomases who still questioned the country whose last victory at AFCON had come in March 1978 against Nigeria, clinching a 2-1 victory in the semi-finals.

Henry Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi headed home the two strikes that won the Uganda Cranes their first game at AFCON 2019, another victory in the hands since 1978 when Uganda Cranes beat Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-finals.

The Uganda Cranes fans that traveled to Cairo wildly celebrated the victory.

Simba Sports Club’s Okwi was named the man of the match.

These included ministers, members of parliament, ordinary fans and His Majesty King Oyo himself.

Well out for team Uganda who return to action on Wednesday, 26th June 2019.