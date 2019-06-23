Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre was left a delighted party after he engineered a 2-0 well calculated victory over Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

A set of headers, each scored in either halves by Patrick Henry Kaddu and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi won the game for the CECAFA giants.

The architect of the win Desabre admits that whereas Uganda Cranes won, it is important to plan afresh for the two remaining matches against Zimbabwe and the hosts Egypt on 26th and 30th June 2019 respectively.

WE ACHIEVED OUR FIRST PRIORITY OF WINNING THE FIRST GAME AT THE 2019 AFCON. THE PLAYERS WORKED SO HARD THAT CREATED SO MANY CHANCES AND I AM HAPPY THAT WE MANAGED TO SCORE AND WIN THE GAME. tHERE IS TRAINING ON SUNDAY AS WE PLAN FOR THE NEXT GAME AGAINST ZIMBABWE NEXT WEEK Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

The French born national who was warmly welcomed by the Egyptian journalists during the pre-match press conference having previously coached in Egypt, assembled a formidable side.

Desabre is however concerned for the chances not put away during the game.

IT IS GOOD THAT WE CREATED SO MANY SCORING CHANCES. BUT, THE CONCERN IS HOW TO PUNISH THE OPPOSITION BY CONVERTING THESE CHANCES. tHIS IS WHAT WE SHALL WORK TOWARDS TO IN THE REMAINING DAYS Desabre

Kaddu missed a free-header off Mugabi’s perfectly chipped ball, Faruku Miya, Aucho Khalid, Okwi and Mike Azira tested Matampi from distance, all in vain.

Uganda fielded an unchanged team from the one that beat Cote D’Ivoire during the international friendly match played in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.

Denis Onyango, the team captain and first choice goalkeeper impressed with pin-point saves, outstretching to parry away Yannick Bolaisse’s dangerous curl in the first half.

The defence line of Bevis Mugabi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda was solid throughout the game.

Mugabi and Walusimbi even ventured upfront to pile more pressure to the opposition.

In central midfield Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho bought off special time to shoot at the DR Congo goalie Ley Matampi.

Faruku Miya was all over and threatened with set pieces, two of which were converted home by Kaddu and Okwi.

On the flanks Abdu Lumala’s pace and trickery disturbed the DR Congo full backs and Okwi’s directness plus the goal even won him the man of the match accolade.

Kaddu was industrious at the apex of Uganda’s forward line, often engaging the defenders and was as usual strong in the air.

Uganda Cranes will on Sunday evening conduct a recovery session at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium.