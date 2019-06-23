Sunday June 23

June 30 stadium, Cairo 10pm (EAT)

Kenya Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has fired back at Algeria counterpart Djamel ahead of the two team’s meeting in the Group C match on Sunday at 30 June stadium, Cairo.

Kenya Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne engineered a 2-1 win against New Zealand

Djamel described Kenya as a very defensive side in the pre-match press conference something that didn’t seem to go down well with Migne.

“Algeria are a good team,” said Migne. “We cannot give them a gift. In qualifiers, yes, we were good in defence,” he added. “If he did not see our offense that is okay. We will see,” Migne added.

Migne expects a tough outing against the Desert Foxes and says his side will try to offer their best.

“We will try to be a very real and present our best effort. We always want to always get better. We want to learn, we want to work together and hopefully, we will get some bit of luck.

Algeria will rely on key players led by Riyad Mahrez while Kenya will hope Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe and Michael Olunga are in fine form.

It will be Kenya’s first Afcon game since their last appearance at the tournament in 2004.