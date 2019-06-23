Lumala Abdu says Uganda Cranes can beat any opponent after their deserved 2-0 win over DR Congo but says they must stay humble.

The Syrianska attacking midfielder enjoyed a fantastic competitive debut for the team creating havoc down the right against the much fancied Arthur Masuaku.

“We were following the game plan and we did it collectively as a team,” Lumala told Kawowo Sports. “But we just have to be humble, follow our game plan and I think we can beat anyone but we must stay humble,” he added.

Lumala also believes the Abu Dhabi camp had a big impact as they were much used to the hot conditions in Cairo more than their opponents who camped in Spain.

“The weather didn’t affect because we spent three weeks in almost similar conditions in Abu Dhabi while DR Congo were in Spain.

We also played a friendly against Ivory Coast in almost same humidity and here it was okay for us.

Uganda Cranes next game will be on Wednesday against Zimbabwe and a point could be enough to take the team to the round of 16.