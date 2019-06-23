Sunday June 23, 2019

June 30 stadium, Cairo 7pm (EAT)

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amunike described Senegal as the strongest team in Africa ahead of their clash at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday but says his boys have belief.

The Taifa Stars return to the Afcon finals for the first time in 39 years and none of their players was born then.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Tanzanian players celebrate their success of qualification to Afcon after 39 years (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

They face perennial contenders Senegal in the first game of group C and Amunike says they have to compete.

“We have to compete with the best and we are ready to do so tomorrow (Sunday),” the Nigerian coach told the press.

“We are aware that Senegal is one of the strongest teams in Africa, individually and as a team. But I also believe if you are in such a tournament you have to believe in yourself. We have to be in a position to compete. Emmanuel Amunike

Senegal will miss their star man Sadio Mane through suspension but in Kalidou Coulibaly, Mbaye Niang and Keita Balde, they still have players to hurt any opponent.

Tanzania will look to sensational skipper Mbwana Ally Samatta to lead the hunt for goals along with Simon Msuva and Simba SC captain John Bocco.