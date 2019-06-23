Uganda Cranes vice captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda is a delighted entity having been part of the team that won 2-0 against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Mawanda, a utility player who is comfortable in midfield and defence was a strong pillar for Cranes in the heart of defence as he partnered Simba Sports Club defender Murushid Jjuuko.

He has termed as process as a continuous struggle as he called for focus and concentration for the rest of the remaining games.

I am very happy for Uganda Cranes win against dr cONGO.The Struggle continues. lets keep the focus BECAUSE WE ARE HANDLING One game at a time

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Vice Captain Uganda Cranes

Wasswa can also play with comfort in central midfield.

His partnership forged with Jjuuko shielded goalkeeper Dennis Onyango from conceding.

Uganda Cranes will play Zimbabwe Warriors on 26th June 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium in the second game.

DR Congo will take on hosts Egypt at the same venue, on the same time.

