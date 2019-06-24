AFCON 2019 (Group D): Morocco 1-0 Namibia

Namibia striker Itamunua Keimune scored an own goal when the Southern Africans fell 1-0 to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019 Group D opener at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.

The Brave Warriors looked well on course to collect a valuable point against one of the tournament’s favourites, but Keimune headed the ball into his own net with only two minutes left on the clock as he tried to defend a Hakim Ziyech free-kick.

The Southern Africans had lived by their name, holding their own against the Moroccans for most of the match before the single moment of error gifted the Atlas Lions three valuable points.

Coach Herve Renard’s men had struggled to break down a resolute Namibian defence and often tried their luck on set pieces, one of which gave the desired result late on.

They had the chances to score especially in the second half with Sofiane Boufal coming on, but luck never stood their end until the own goal.

The Atlas Lions camped in Namibia’s half passing the ball around with ease while Namibia stuck to their defensive lines.

They had their first chance in the 10th minute when Nabil Dibar tried his luck from distance with the Namibian keeper smothering the effort behind for a corner.

Namibia responded on the other end with a similar chance, but skipper Ronald Ketjijere lifted his effort a bit over the bar.

Hakim Ziyech was enterprising for the Atlas Lions in attack and had two chances, first shooting just wide from the edge of the box after the defense failed to clear the ball in the 23rd minute.

Nine minutes to the break, the Ajax Amsterdam forward picked the ball from distance before dancing away from his markers, but the eventual bullet off his boot flew straight to the keeper.

Quotes (By CAF)

I salute Namibia coach on his team’s performance. We faced an expected challenge and it was tough to keep the rhythm because of the hot atmosphere that will cause trouble to all teams. First game is always tough and what happened today proves this. We face Cote d’Ivoire next and we have to get ready for that important match. Herve Renard, Morocco Head Coach