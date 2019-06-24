A victory at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is hard toiled for and well celebrated.

When it is the opening for the championship for any country, the writing is well spelt out on the wall that the victorious side will smile broadest.

When Algeria Desert Foxes made easy work of Kenya in their group C game at the 30th June Stadium on Sunday, head coach for the North African side Djamel Mbolhi was obviously left a pleased man.

Bounedjah Baghdad struck from the penalty spot and star player Riyad Mahrez added the second as Algeria led 2-0 by the half time break.

They won by the same margin as Kenya better their performance in the second half.

Djamel in particular was impressed about the maximum points secured in the bag.

It is always difficult for us to start the AFCON. We always have hitches. But, today, against Kenya, won 2-0 and I am happy. This was important message to the rest of the teams in our group and at the tournament. Djamel Mbolhi, Head Coach Algeria

The Algerians remained dominant in the second half although finishing was the major underdoing.

Adlane Guedioura came off for Mehdi Abeid with twenty minutes to play.

Yacine Nasr Eddine Brahimi came in for Youcef Belalil Mohamed before Andy Delort replaced the first goal scorer.

Both Algeria and Senegal jointly lead the group C with three points and two goals apiece.

The two countries face each other on Thursday, 27th June 2019 before rivals Kenya and Tanzania will lock horns in the famous East African derby.

Team Line Ups:

Algeria XI:

Adi Rais Cobos Mbolhi (G.K), Atal Youcef, Bensebaini Amir Selmane Rami, Benlamri Djame Eddine, Mandi Aissa, Bennacer, Guedioura, Belalil, Mahrez, Feghoui, Bounedjah

Head Coach: Djamel Mbolhi