After registering their first win at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse was delighted.

The dread-locked former Senegalese international guided Senegal to a 2-0 win over the Tanzania in the first of the group C games at the 30th June Stadium on Sunday.

Inter Milan’s Keita Balde and Club Bruge’s Krepin Diatta scored for Senegal in each half.

Cisse told the media during the official pre-match press conference that his charges had sent out a strong signal to the rest of the teams in the group and the tournament.



We came into this tournament environment and kicked off well. It gives us hope and the ability to keep improving. the Strategy was respected.Four or five years, I have been trying to come up with a capable team. I am sure of their quality. Aliou Cisse, Senegal Head Coach

Cisse added that their next game against Algeria will be approached in a cautious way since it will have a big impact on who makes the grade to the round of 16.

Algeria also beat Kenya 2-0 in the second game that followed in the night.

I am CONFIDENT THAT WITH THE GAME against ALGERIA, WE SHALL BE CAUTIOUS. After this match, we shall hold a MEETING TO ASSESS how we played. WE HAVE QUALITY PLAYERS AND ARE VERY STRONG. WE HAVE IMPROVED IN QUALITY. WE HAVE DIFFERENT STRATEGY FOR THE PLAYERS in the match against algeria. The MIDFIELDERS PLAYED WELL. this MATCH WAS DIFFICULT BUT IN GENERAL, WE HAD A GOOD PERFORMANCE.

PHYSICIANS WILL ASSESS THE SITUATION. I ALWAYS TELL PLAYERS NOT TO THINK ABOUT THE NEXT MATCH BUT THAT PARTICULAR GAME AT HAND. Cisse

On Thursday, 27th June 2019, Senegal will meet Algeria as the two wounded lions Kenya and Tanzania will face off in the famous East African derby.

Senegal’s star player Sadio Mane who missed their first game on Sunday because of suspension will be back in action on Thursday.