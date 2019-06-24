After Tanzania fell to West Africans Senegal 2-0 during a group C duel during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the 30th June Stadium on Sunday, the Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amuneke cast the blame to the players’ nervousness.

Inter Milan’s Keita Balde and Club Bruge’s Krepin Diatta scored in either halves as the Lions of Terenga, who were perhaps wasteful on the evening triumphed.

Amuneke whose side only returned to AFCON after a 39 year absence defended for long spells of the game and often lost possession of the ball easily to the opposition who were missing star player Sadio Mane because of suspension.

The former Nigeria and Barcelona forward told the media in Cairo moments after the game that his side was just nervous and inexperience cost them dear.

In this kind of tournament, experience matters a lot. Some of the players we have were nerve and the nervousness could show. We did a lot of mistakes especially in the first half. The Senegalese bossed the midfield. In football, you need a strong midfield to link up with the strikers to make the job much easy. Senegal is experienced, having played the World Cup as well. Majority of our players play in the Tanzanian league. Emmanuel Amuneke, Tanzania Head Coach

Amuneke however, has hope that Tanzania will perform well in the remaining two matches against Kenya and Algeria who faced off later on Sunday.

I know and believe that WE CAN GET BETTER. ALWAYS, THE STRATEGY IS ABOUT PLAN AND THIS PLAY FAILED. WE PLAYED AGAINST AN EXPERIENCED TEAM. WE ARE COMING AFTER 39 YEARS. Amuneke

Amuneke made a change towards the end of the first half; pulling off Feisal Salum Abdalla for Tenerife’s Farid Mussa Shah.

Later in the second half, Saimon Happygod Msuva was rested for gangly forward Thomas Ulimwengu with 25 minutes left on the clock.

With seven minutes to play, Frank Domaya replaced Yahya Abbas Off, Frank Domaya On

Tanzania takes on Kenya in the famous East African derby on Thursday, 27th June 2019 at the same venue.

How Tanzania lined up against Senegal:

Aishi Salum Manula (G.K), Gadiel Michael Kamagi, Feisal Salum Abdalla, Kevin Patrick Yondani, David Patson Mwantika, Himid Mao Mkami, Ally Mbwana Samatta (Captain), Saimon Happygod Msuva, John Raphael Bocco, Hassan Khamis Ramadhani, Yahya Abbas Mudathir

Changes:

43’ Feisal Salum Abdalla Off, Farid Mussa Shah

66’ Saimon Happygod Msuva Off, Thomas Ulimwengu On

83′ Yahya Abbas Off, Frank Domaya On

Subs:

Aron Ally Kalambo (G.K), Metacha Borniphace Mnata, Erasto Edward Nyoni, Abdillahie Yussuf, Mohamed Mohamed, Rashid Yusuf Mandawa, Vicent Mayomby, Ally Mtoni, Yahya Omari

Head coach: Emmanuel Amuneke (Tanzania)