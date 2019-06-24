Ceylon Lions dealt with Aziz Damani Development in Budo with an assured performance to stay in the hunt for the top in Division 2. Aziz Damani Development had been the form team of Division 2 until they ran into Ceylon Lions.

Ceylon Lions won the toss and chose to bat first but lost talisman Alex Obanda early but his opening partner Eddie Agaba (58) steadied the ship with a well-taken half-century and he got support from Marvin Kitamirike (46) to help their side post a competitive 236 all out. Youngster Jaffar Ochaya (5/59) was the stand out for Aziz Damani development with the ball.

In the chase, Ceylon Lions captain Jonathan Ssebanja never let the youngsters get any sight of victory as his four wickets for only 24 runs were key in the rout of Damani. Aziz Damani could only manage 135 all out as Ceylon Lions claimed a 101-run win.

The win for Ceylon Lions means they remain unbeaten this season as they look to regain their Division 1 status this year.

Aziz Damani lost its top spot to Ceylon Lions but will remain in second place for now having played more games than the teams below them.

In the other Division 2 game, ACC claimed all match points on the road defeating home side Jinja SSS by 192 runs.

ACC posted a commanding 269/8 in their 50 overs with Emma Odeng (58) and Hassan Mpanuka (41) the top scorers.

In reply, Jinja SSS could only manage 77 all out with Emma Odeng (3/21) and David Mwesigwa (3/21) ensuring the contest remained one-sided.

The win keeps ACC in touch with the top teams while Jinja SSS still ponder on how to make their home ground a fortress.