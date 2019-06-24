When Kenya Harambee Stars faces the Tanzania Taifa Stars at AFCON 2019 this Thursday, 27th June, it will be no ordinary game at the 30th June Stadium.

Both countries lost by an identical 2-0 score line on Sunday evening.

Tanzania fell to a dominant Senegal side as Kenya lost to Algeria.

Kenya head coach Sebastien Migne has since turned the focus to the up coming game against rivals Tanzania during the famous East African derby.

Our match against Tanzania is another game altogether, against another opponent.

When you play against Algeria, Senegal or Ghana, you are over stretched. But Tanzania will be a different game. We shall be positive. We need a win against Tanzania and in the last game (against Senegal), anything is possible. Sebastien Migne, Kenya Head Coach

The French national lauded Algeria who he termed as a far much better side compared to the Harambee Stars in terms of organization and experience.

It was easier for the opponent (Algeria) to play us. The step was too high for us. We missed experience. At least we improved in the second half. I knew it would not be ease. I congratulate the opponent (Algeria). We had too much pressure in the first half because of the quality of the opponent. We missed a leader in Joash Achieng Onyango at the back line but we know he will be back in the second game. Sebastien Migne, Kenya Head Coach

Migne introduced Erick Ouma Otieno for Francis Kahata Nyambura as the second half kicked off.

Then, Johanna Omolo Ochieng was introduced for Eric Omondi in Kenya’s bid to pull back a goal that never arrived.

Kenya pulled second fiddle to Algeria and Michael Ogada Olunda struggled upfront as he seemed short of supply and isolated.

The East Africans conceded two goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Bounedjah Baghdad opened the scoring business with a 34th minute penalty.

Riyad Mahrez added the second three minutes to the mandatory half time break.

Algeria like Senegal jointly lead the group C with three points and two goals apiece.

The two countries face each other on Thursday, 27th June 2019.

Kenya XI Vs Senegal:

Patrick Matasi (G.K), Otieno Philemon Omondi, Omar Abud Khamis, Mohammed Musa Mayeko, Okumu Joseph, Francis Kahata, Mac Donald Wanyama, Michael Ogada Olunga, Ayub Timbe Masika, Omondi