Al Salam Stadium, Cairo

June 24, 2019 Kickoff: 4.30pm (Local Time) 5.30pm (EAT)

South Africa and Ivory Coast will target a good start to their 2019 Afcon campaign when they face off in group D at the Al Salam stadium, Cairo.

Photo Crdeit: SuperSport

They come into the game aware that a good result in this one will give them a big chance to reach the last 16 after Morocco edged Namibia in the other group game played on Sunday.

Ibrahima Kamara, the Elephants coach has heaped praise on his team but says results will show whether they are ready to ready to achieve their ambition.

“We have assembled a good team for the tournament,” Kamara told a press conference. “Matches will say whether we could achieve our ambitions or not. We need to have a positive start,” he added.

“The first game is always important especially in a tough group like this one. We had some injury concerns but our medical staff did their homework. This generation might lack the needed experience but they believe in themselves and have the needed passion and motivation to achieve some good results. Ibrahima Kamara, The Elephants coach

His counterpart Stuart Baxter says they are not worried of the group but warns against taking any opponents lightly.

“There are no small or big teams in football,” he told reporters. “Usually some surprises occur and this AFCON won’t be an exception,” he added.

“We feel no worries of the group’s teams. If we could do what’s needed from us we will appear in a better shape than previous editions. The atmosphere is positive and our players want to make their country proud. Stuart Baxter, RSA coach

Key Players

The Ivorians will rely on Serge Aurier, Wilfried Zaha and Frank Kessi while Bafana Bafana will hope for a very good day for danger man Percy Tau.