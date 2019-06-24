Senegal could miss defender Salif Sane for the remainder of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after he suffered an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Tanzania.

The Schalke 04 defender played on 24 minutes and was replaced by versatile Cheikou Koyate at the heart of defence to partner with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The highly rated defender revealed that Sane’s injury and serious but isn’t confident the replacements will do a fantastic job.

“I am afraid Sane hurt his ankle and was replaced immediately. I was able to speak with him at break time. I think it’s a serious injury, but we will wait for medical tests,” said Koulibaly.

“Whether it’s Cheikou, Salif or me, we will give our 200 or 300% in order for Senegal to win. There will be no problem if one replaces the other.

It’s unfortunate that he got injured. Salif is a great player, our captain is great too, so we don’t have to worry about that [Sane’s absence]. Kalidou Koulibaly on Sane’s injury

Senegal showed too much class in dismantling Tanzania but face a tougher test against Algeria on Thursday.