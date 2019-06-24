Mbwana Ally Samatta still believes something can happen for Tanzania in the last two group games and earn them a spot in the round of 16.

The Taifa Stars made a rude welcome to Afcon after 39 years with a 2-0 loss to Senegal’s Lions of Teranga in a game they were outclassed on the June 30 stadium turf.

“Of course, we are a team,” reacted Samatta when asked about their chances in remaining group fixtures. “We still have two games and anything can happen,” he added.

“We are Tanzania but we still believe something can happen. This is football. We can’t do anything any more about the Senegal game but we can for the next two games. Mbwana Ally Samatta

The KRC Genk striker also knows where the side must improve against forthcoming opponents Kenya and Algeria.

“I think when we have the ball, we need to keep it because when you give the ball to the opponent, of course they can use against you like you saw today.

Speaking about the 2-0 defeat to Senegal, the former Simba SC and TP Mazembe forward said;

We didn’t create. They had the ball for longer spells and tried to search the chances and when you don’t have the ball; it’s very difficult especially when you play a team like Senegal.

The 2002 finalists missed Liverpool striker Sadio Mane due to suspension and when asked what difference the game would have been with him, Samatta had the answer.

“I didn’t play them when they have Sadio so I can’t tell. I would only do if we played before with Sadio and then without him but I know Sadio is one of the best players in Africa and doing great job in Europe.

“He is a good player and I think when they have him, it’s something else added in the team and I think they will be much better with him.

Tanzania had last featured at the Afcon in 1980 and none of their players on the team in Egypt was born yet.