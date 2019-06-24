Kalidou Koulibaly has distanced himself from Manchester United transfer talk insisting his concentration is now with Senegal.

The highly rated defender was speaking to Kawowo Sports after Senegal won 2-0 against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in their first game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

“For now, all my focus is with Senegal and I want to achieve something big at the Afcon,” said Koulibaly when asked about links with Manchester United.

I don’t want to talk about my future today but will do after international duty. For now, it’s all about Senegal and Afcon and it’s what I prefer to concentrate on. Kalidou Koulibaly

However, the defender, arguably the best in Africa at the moment hinted at Napoli exit.

“I am not sure if I will be at Napoli next season but after the tournament, I will go back to Italy and see what happens.

Koulibaly has been linked with a move to 20-time England champions for the past two transfer windows but nothing has happened and it remains to be seen where he will play next season.