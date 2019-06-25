Cote d’Ivoire head coach Ibrahima Kamara told the media in the aftermath of their 1-0 victory over South Africa that they came prepared for a strong battle.

The Frenchman guided Cote d’Ivoire to the slim victory where Aston Villa gangly forward Jonathan Adjo Kodjia netted the lone strike on a sunny evening whose soaring temperatures reached 37 degrees centigrade at Al Salam Stadium.

We knew that our game against South Africa would be a strong one. We had some chances that we could have put away but did not. We shall improve in the next match. The first game was very important. South Africa is a strong team. They defended well. We also defended in numbers. We have a youth team that has mastered the art of balanced defending and attacking. Ibrahima Kamara, Cote D’Ivoire Head Coach

In the game, Serge Alain Stephane Aurier was named man of the match.

Cote d’Ivoire will face Morocco at the Al Salam Stadium this coming Friday.

Wounded South Africa takes on Namibia in an all South African affair.

Cote D’Ivoire XI Vs South Africa: Guelassiognon Slyvain Gbohouo (G.K), Wonlo Coulibaly, Serge Wilfried Kanon, Ismael Abdoul Rahman Rock Traore, Franck Yannick Kessie, Jean Michael Seri, Jonathan Adjo Kodjia, Max Alain Gradel, Serge Alain Stephane Aurier (Captain), Nicolas Pepe, Die Gnozaroua Geoffroy Serey

Subs: Tape Ira (G.K), Badra Ali Sangare (G.K), Souleyman Keli Doumbia, Jean Philippe Gbamin, Bekanty Victorien Angban, Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha, Ghaly Albert Maxwel Cornet, Wilfried Claver Djapone Assale, Ibrahim Sangare, Cheick Ibrahim Comara, Bagayoko Mamadou