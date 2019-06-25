All signs indicate that defender Murushid Juuko will not command a starting place for Uganda Cranes in their second match at AFCON 2019.

The East African giants take on Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Simba Sports Club defender was on Tuesday evening rested from the Uganda Cranes training session at the Arab Contractors stadium.

This was the second time for the king-pin defender to miss training having also sat out the Monday evening session.

Juuko commanded a starting spot on the team that won 2-0 against DR Congo on Saturday, starting alongside dread-locked Hassan Wasswa Mawanda.

In that game, Juuko was cautioned for a foul on Cedric Bakambu in the 34th minute.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastian Desabre had explained Juuko’s being rested as a precautionary measure to safeguard against suspensions in the near future.

“We have to protect the player (Juuko) who was cautioned in the game against DR Congo. There are so many options but I will make a decision by the close of the day,” Desabre told the media in the pre-match press conference.

Another player Abdu Lumala limbered around with assistant coach Mathias Lule after the general warm up on Tuesday evening.

In case Juuko is not utilized, either KCCA’s Timothy Denis Awany or Ostersund’s Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu are potential candidates.

For Lumala’s slot, the battle is between Allan Kateregga, William Luwaga Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, Isaac Muleme, and Joseph Benson Ochaya.

From the basis of Uganda Cranes recovery sessions after the Saturday game, it is most likely that the gaffer will ring a couple of changes to the starting eleven that will face Zimbabwe Warriors.

Uganda Cranes take on Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday evening.