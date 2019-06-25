Ismailia stadium, Ismailia

June 25, 2019 Kickoff 10pm (local Time) 11pm (EAT)

Ghana and Benin start their campaign in group F with a tight tie against each other in group F in what is totally a West African affair.

Ghana come into the game as favourites but must be wary of a Benin side that has won four of the five games in preparations for the tournament.

Ghana, one of the biggest names in African football lost at the semis in the previous tournament in Gabon and hasn’t won the title since 1982.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has praised the team’s preparations as the best ever and hopes the group of players at disposal delivers the nation to Holy Grail.

“We have had the best camp ever,” said Appiah whose team had a captaincy row before the camp started.

They will rely on the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan for goals with Christian Atsu doing the creative duties.

For Benin, the key players will be Steve Mounié and Stephane Sessegnon.

In the earlier fixture on the day, Cameroon, the defending champions will take on Guinea Bissau.