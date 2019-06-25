South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter admits they must improve well in time of their next encounter at AFCON 2019 finals against Namibia.

Baxter’s comments come after the disappointing 1-0 loss to Cote D’Ivoire during a group D duel at the Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

Lanky forward Jonathan Adjo Kodjia, a striker with English premier league club Aston Villa struck the priceless goal as the West Africans downed Bafana Bafana.

Now South Africa turn the guns to rivals Namibia in a game that must win at all costs lest, they will be in eminent danger of elimination.

Baxter in particular, cites to the improvement of his charges especially in the final third.

WE MUST IMPROVE IN THE NEXT GAME WE PLAY. FROM THE BACK TO THE FRONT, WE HAD BETTER POSSESSION OF THE BALL AGAINST COTE D’IVOIRE ALTHOUGH WE COULD NOT MAKE BETTER USE OF IT. THE FINAL PENETRATION PASS WAS THE MISSING LINK. Stuart Baxter, South Africa Head Coach

South Africa had a couple of half chances created against Cote D’Ivore.

In one of the instances; Sandile S’fiso Hlanti laid a dangerous ball but captain Hlatshwayo Thulani’s header missed by inches.

The substitute players Sibusiso Vilakazi and gangly forward Lars Veldwijk had less impact in the game when introduced.

Holding midfielder Dean Furman had great command in the central midfield department.

However, the partnership with Themba Zwane, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Percy Tau Muzi needs to be bettered if they are to get meaningful positive results in the forthcoming game against Namibia.

South Africa XI Vs Cote D’Ivoire:

Ronwen Hayden Williams (G.K), Wilson Bulebuyeza Mkhwanazi, Innocent Thamasanqa Mkhize, Lebohang Kgosana Maboe, Leo Mothiba, Themba Zwane, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Captain), Dean Furman, Sandile S’fiso Hlanti, Percy Tau Muzi

Subs:

Darren Keet (G.K), Sakhile Innocent Frances Maela, Daniel Antonio Cardoso, Ramahlwe Mphahele, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Caleb Serero, Samuel Tiyani Mabunda, Bruce Hlamulo Bvuma, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Hlompho Alpenus Kekana, Lars Veldwijk, Thembinkosi Christopher Lorch