AFCON 2019 Finals (Group A) | Wednesday, 26 th June

Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe Warriors – 8pm (EAT)

When Uganda Cranes play Zimbabwe Warriors at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt on Wednesday, this will be the second game A game for the two countries.

Maximum points for Uganda will see the East African giants through to the knock out round well in time of the final group game with hosts Egypt.

Prior to the Zimbabwe game proper, Uganda Cranes head coach Desabre and the rest of the technical team, are planning for the match while taking into consideration for the future ahead.

Addressing the media in the official pre-match press conference in Cairo on Tuesday, Desabre is yet to make a decision as to whether to field defender Murushid Jjuuko who has a yellow card or to rest him altogether.

“He took a yellow card (Murushid Juuko) in the first game. We have many players on the team. We need to manage the team. I will take a decision in the coming hours whether to play him or rest him” Desabre stated.

For starters, Jjuuko was rested from the Monday evening training at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium.

The French coach who has previously worked in Egypt tagged the game against Zimbabwe as an important one and noted that they are focused for the game at hand.

The game against Zimbabwe is an important one. We are focused to do a good job. We have now FORGOTTEN the first game. We are leading the table standings. Zimbabwe is a good team with good individuals. We are ready to do the maximum. We respect so much Zimbabwe. It is a complete team. We have a strategy to improve our showing. We are very motivated to play a good game against Zimbabwe

About individual players on the Uganda Cranes team.

Desabre at first noted that it is not good to speak about individual players when it comes to a team but was forced to discuss a couple of them like skipper Onyango, Faruku Miya and Emmanuel Okwi on the request of journalists.

“It is not important to speak about one player. About Faruku Miya, he shows the commitment. He is the play maker of the team. He has quality and I am very happy to add him to the team. Like Dennis Onyango or Faruku Miya, Emmanuel (Okwi) is also very important. He has played in Europe at some stage. He has a good spirit. He is a good guy and has a lot of experience about Africa with his club, Simba Sports Club” he added.

The Uganda Cranes head coach refuted media reports that at one stage he down played Zimbabwe as a team.

“It is not true that I said Zimbabwe is the weakest team in the group. The news was fake. I respect Zimbabwe very well. We know, it will be difficult for us as well” he remarked.

At the same press conference, team skipper Denis Onyango also shared his views about the forthcoming game on Wednesday night.

In particular, Onyango hinted on the local knowledge of most Zimbabwe players who play in the South African league.

Victory for Uganda will see the Cranes seal a slot to the round of 16 whilst a loss for Zimbabwe will definitely spell doom.

In the first match, Uganda Cranes shocked Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 2-0 with Patrick Henry Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi on target.

Egypt beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the tournament’s official match.