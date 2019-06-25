AFCON 2019 Finals (Group A) | Wednesday, 26 th June

Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe Warriors – 8 pm (EAT)

The Uganda Cranes team held the last training session at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium on Tuesday night in preparation for the Zimbabwe Warriors game on Wednesday.

The one and a half hour session had the first 15 minutes open to the media before they trained under closed doors for the rest of the time.

All the 23 players registered for the tournament reported at the stadium but defender Murushid Juuko remained seated in the dug out with the team officials.

Juuko was yellow carded in the DR Congo duel. He had also skipped the Monday evening session after he was rested by the technical team headed by Sebastien Desabre.

Pacy winger, Abdu Lumala who was stretchered off in the 2-0 win over Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) took part in the general warm-ups and stretching drills before he continued limbering on the sidelines alongside assistant coach Mathias Lule as the rest of the players continued with the work outs.

Earlier in the morning, head coach Sebastien Desabre and captain Denis Onyango addressed the media in the official pre-match press conference at Cairo International Stadium.

“We need to give our maximum in the game because it will be an important result to make 6 points and qualify for the group stages” Desabre asserted.

Onyango also underlined the values of teamwork in the team’s endeavors of making the group stages.

“We need to remain composed, calm and focused. I know 90 percent of the Zimbabwe players. They are good players and we need to work collectively to better them” Onyango added.

The match day squad that will face line up against Zimbabwe will be confirmed on Wednesday, a few hours to the match.