AFCON 2019 Finals (Group A) | Wednesday, 26 th June

Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe Warriors

Zimbabwe vice-captain Ovidy Obvious Karuru disclosed to the media on the eve of the Warriors’ match with Uganda Cranes about the weaknesses of Denis Onyango and the entire Ugandan team.

Karuru was addressing the media in the official pre-match press conference held on Tuesday in Cairo.

Flanked by the team head coach Sunday Marimo Chidzambga, the Amazulu Football Club midfielder acknowledged that whereas is a very good side, they are ready to fight for their prestige at hand.

We know Uganda is a good country with some good players like Dennis Onyango who we know inside out. We know Onyango very well. We are ready for him. You can NOT just shoot AT him because he is very good at that. We need to build play from the midfield so that you can be able to beat him. Ovidy Obvious Karuru, Zimbabwe Vice Captain

Zimbabwe Warriors fell to the Egypt Pharaohs 1-0 in the official opening match.

The Warriors come to the Wednesday game with one mission – to seek maximum points, lest, they are destined for doom.