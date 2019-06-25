- AFCON 2019 Finals (Group A) | Wednesday, 26th June
- Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe Warriors
Zimbabwe vice-captain Ovidy Obvious Karuru disclosed to the media on the eve of the Warriors’ match with Uganda Cranes about the weaknesses of Denis Onyango and the entire Ugandan team.
Karuru was addressing the media in the official pre-match press conference held on Tuesday in Cairo.
Flanked by the team head coach Sunday Marimo Chidzambga, the Amazulu Football Club midfielder acknowledged that whereas is a very good side, they are ready to fight for their prestige at hand.
We know Uganda is a good country with some good players like Dennis Onyango who we know inside out. We know Onyango very well. We are ready for him. You can NOT just shoot AT him because he is very good at that. We need to build play from the midfield so that you can be able to beat him.Ovidy Obvious Karuru, Zimbabwe Vice Captain
Zimbabwe Warriors fell to the Egypt Pharaohs 1-0 in the official opening match.
The Warriors come to the Wednesday game with one mission – to seek maximum points, lest, they are destined for doom.
As you know that we are playing against Uganda Cranes. They are a very good side. They beat DR Congo who are equally good. If we are to produce a good result, we have to produce a very good result. The rules of the tournament are very clear to carry the 23 players. All our players are equally good. George Chigova returns from suspension. He is experienced enough. about the injured goalie edmore sibanda, am getting a medical report from doctors this afternoon. in football, Losing happens. We played against a good side (Egypt). They had the support of fans. We did not come here to make numbers but to compete. Our game with Uganda will be a new match altogether. It will be a fresh challenge as well. New venue, new players and new coaches. It will be a completely different match altogether
Sunday Marimo Chidzambga, head coach Zimbabwe Warriors