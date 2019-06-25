Zimbabwe Warriors coach Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa says his team are not in the 2019 Afcon to make numbers but compete.

The tactician, one of the African tacticians at the tournament said this in a pre-match presser ahead of their crunch tie against Uganda Cranes on Wednesday at the Cairo International stadium.

“Losing happens in football. We played against a good side,” he said in reference to the defeat against Egypt in the opening game. “They had the support of fans,” he added.

“We did not come here to make numbers but to compete.

Zimbabwe hold the edge in the previous meetings but Chidzambwa says that won’t counter come Wednesday.

“Our game with Uganda will be a new match altogether. It will be a fresh challenge as well. New venue, new players and new coaches. It will be a completely different match altogether. Sunday Marimo Sane

Meanwhile, Ovidy Obvious Karuru the vice-captain of the Warriors side couldn’t leave the presser minus talking about Onyango who he says is a big asset to Cranes but Zimbabwe have the ability to beat him.

“We know Dennis Onyango very well. We are ready for him. You can’t just shoot past him because he is very good at that. We need to build play from the midfield. Obvious Karuru, Zimbabwe Vice Captain

Zimbabwe must avoid defeat against the Cranes to stand a chance of reaching the last 16 while a point for Uganda at worst will most likely hand them the advantage in the group.