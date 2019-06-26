AFCON 2019 (Group F):

Ghana 2-2 Benin

Ghana Black Stars played to a 2 all draw with rivals Benin during a group F match played at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday night.

The highlights of this game were goals by the Ayew brothers – captain Andre and Jordan, Benin’s brace by Mickael Pote and a red card to Ghana’s defender John Boye.

Benin opened the scoring after just one minute and 44 seconds, Pote beating Richard Ofori from close range after racing into the box from 45 yards out and evading a challenge from Lumor Agbenyenu.

Ghana responded just seven minutes later with a goal made from the legendary Abedi Pele household.

Jordan took on a run on the right with his cross deflected into his brother’s path.

Andre controlled before taking a low shot on the turn planting the ball into the bottom left corner.

This was Andre’s ninth overall AFCON goal.

Also, the Ayew brothers have scored seven of Ghana’s last nine goals at the AFCON competition.

The Black Stars were forced into a change 35 minutes into the game when Thomas Agyepong went out injured and was replaced by Samuel Owusu.

Owosu almost made an impact three minutes after coming on, his run from midfield ending up in a left footed shot that went wide.

This was just minutes before Jordan showed up with some moment of insane beauty.

In the second half, Ghana’s resolve was slowed down by Boye’s second yellow, just nine minutes after the restart.

Boye was given his marching orders following a second yellow card for time wasting.

Shortly after Benin were handed the numerical advantage, they raced back from 2-1 down to tie the game with Pote completing his brace.

Pote struck a nifty backheel from the edge of the six yard box off a corner.

Thomas Partey almost restored the lead for Ghana but his well taken freekick attracted an equally good save from Benin keeper Fabien Farnolle.

The result leaves Cameroon at the summit of Group F on three points.

Cameroon were 2-0 winners against Guinea Bissau in the group opener with Yaya Banana and substitute Stephane Bahoken on target.

Ghana and Benin trail on one point each with Guinea Bissau at the foot of the standings with no point.

Cameroon faces Ghana Black Starts on Saturday as Guinea Bissau takes on Benin, at the same venue.