AFCON 2019 (Group F):

Cameroon 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champions Cameroon kick started their campaign on a strong note, winning 2-0 in a group F contest played in Ismailia on Tuesday night.

Two second half goals from Yaya Banana and substitute Stephane Bahoken witnessed Clearence Seedof’s charges earn maximum points.

Half time of this all Western African affair had failed to produce any break through moment.

Christian Bassogog had the first chance after just seven minutes when he raced to a looped ball from deep in midfield but his left footed shot from inside the box went over.

In the 20th minute they had their first shot on target when Michael Ngadeu’s header off an Eric Choupo Moting cross went straight to the keeper.

Four minutes later, the holders had another close opportunity when Andre-Franck Anguissa was picked out with a little cutback from the left but he placed his shot wide.

Cameroon continued pressing and had a clear chance to break the deadlock on the half hour mark but Anguissa missed a sitter.

Karl Toko Ekambi made a good run on the left before cutting back a cross, but Anguissa placed his shot wide with the keeper off his line.

The Indomitable Lions were using the long balls from midfield planted behind the defense to try and open up for a goal.

They had another scoring chance off this tact when Ekambi looped the ball into the box to find Bassogog, but the latter fired over.

Guinea Bissau had two chances in the half, first Judilson Gomes’ shot from distance flying just above the target while Juary Soares’ overhead kick looped over.

In the second half, they had a powerful start and got their opening goal in the 66th minute, Banana bouncing a header at the backpost off an Ekambi corner.

They doubled their tally just three minutes later, Bahoken slamming the ball home just two minutes after coming on.

A clearance off a cross hit Guinea Bissau defender Sory Mane and the ball fell kindly on Bahoken who beat the keeper from close range.

Cameroon’s Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa was named the man of the match.

Cameroon faces Ghana Black Starts on Saturday as Guinea Bissau takes on Benin.