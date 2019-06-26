Alexi Iwobi is adamant the Nigeria Super Eagles could go on to win the Afcon title in Egypt.

The Arsenal attacker who starred in the hard fought 1-0 win over Burundi in their first game however says the dream should come after they get out of a ‘tough’ group that also has Benin and debutants Madagascar.

“I believe we have the potential because we have a lot of great players,” said Iwobi. “It is not easy but as long as we do our best we will have a chance,” he added.

We are in a tough group and the first target of course is to get out of it and then from there we will take a step at a time. For us as a country there is no bigger title in Africa to win than this so we will go for it. Alexi Iwobi, Nigeria winger

Nigeria take on Guinea on Wednesday afternoon with victory assuring them of a place in the round of 16.

The Super Eagles won the AFCON title at their last appearance at the competition in 2013.