Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Kaddu is a major target for some of the top Africa clubs Kawowo Sports has learnt.

Kaddu scored Uganda’s opener in the 2-0 win over DR Congo in a typical Kaddu style when he headed home Farouk Miya corner.

The KCCA forward was also impressive as he kept the Leopards defence under siege for the spell he spent on the Cairo International stadium pitch before he was taken off for Allan Kyambadde.

Prior to the last training session before the Zimbabwe match, a couple of agents asked about his availability and whoever is responsible for him.

“Is Kaddu under any management as a player?” one asked. “There is an interested club, one of the best in Africa but we need to know who his agent is,” he continued in a conversation with our reporter.

Reliable source reveal that many of the agents have frequently visited the Cranes residence at Radisson Blu Hotel in Heliopolis but denied chance to speak to the forward in order to keep concentration levels for forthcoming Cranes games.