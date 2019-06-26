Management of newly promoted FUFA Big League outfit Katwe United Football Club has agreed terms with five experienced players.

The five players in the box are Tonny Odur, Habib Kavuma, Shafik “Nana” Kakeeto,Mubarak Nsubuga and Joel Male.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Tony Odur in action at Wankulukuku for Express FC

The development was confirmed by the club president, Allan Ssewanyana, also the legislator representing the people of Makindye West in the national parliament.

“I have agreed terms with the five players (Odur, Kavuma, Kakeeto, Nsubuga and Male). I can assure you that they have all agreed to come to Katwe United and serve with one heart” Ssewanyana, who is currently in Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament noted.

KCCA FC Habib Kavuma during his times at KCCA

All the aforementioned players are free agents and had been high linked to a number of clubs before Katwe United came knocking.

Odur, Kakeeto, Nsubuga and Male were all released from Express Football Club following the expiry of their employment contracts.

Kavuma played at Sports Club Villa last season where he was handed the captain’s arm band towards the climax.

Ssewanyana plans to lure more good players to his season as they seek qualification to the Uganda Premier League on the first time of asking.

Katwe United FC overcame Kajjansi United 4-3 in a two legged promotional final to make the FUFA Big League grade.

They are set to host their home matches at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.