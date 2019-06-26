Wednesday June 25, 2019

Alexandria stadium, Alexandria 4.30pm (Local Time) 5.30pm (EAT)

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is adamant the bonus row in his team’s camp will not affect their performance against Guinea who they face on Wednesday in Group B.

Rohr who was lonely in the pre-match press conference revealed that Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa couldn’t attend the presser due to an important matter.

“My player (Ahmed Musa) couldn’t attend the press conference today because they have a very important meeting,” said coach Gernot Rohr. “I just hope the situation can be resolved so we can focus on what we have in front of us,” he added.

But later in the afternoon, it was reported that row was resolved and the players now target a second successive win after edging Burundi 1-0 in the first game.

“The NFF received part of the money meant for the tournament today and is in the process of converting it to dollars to pay the players and officials”, NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire to AFP

“The only money they’re owed is the win-bonus for the Burundi match.

Back to the game, the Super Eagles will rely on strikers Musa and Idion Ighalo to look for goals.

Guinea were held to a 2-2 draw by lowly ranked Madagascar and can’t afford to slip up on the afternoon.